Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,543 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $163,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,423 shares of company stock worth $57,252,179. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.62. 34,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914,870. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $221.64.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

