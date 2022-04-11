Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

GLO traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 111,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,522. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 31.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 173,669 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

