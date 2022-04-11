Club Atletico Independiente Trading Down 13.9% This Week (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market cap of $375,624.90 and $76,008.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00034425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00104142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Club Atletico Independiente

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Trading

