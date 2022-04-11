CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

