Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.25

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.25 and last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 56500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $275.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,482 shares of company stock worth $19,207,032. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

