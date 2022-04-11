Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $18.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

