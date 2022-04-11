Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $332.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $332.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $160.94 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $150.12 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

