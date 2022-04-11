Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $394.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $405.00 to $394.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.73.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

NASDAQ COIN opened at $160.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $150.12 and a one year high of $429.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.18.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.