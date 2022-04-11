Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $6,767,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,249,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,501,744. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.