Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 989 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 7.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,605,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $51.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,798 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

