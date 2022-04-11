Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 202,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

