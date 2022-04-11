Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,566,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

