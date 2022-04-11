Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 42,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.82 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

