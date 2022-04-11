Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 38.20 and a quick ratio of 38.20.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

