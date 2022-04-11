Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,107,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 675,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 298,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

