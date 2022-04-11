Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 255 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $111.25 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.75.

