Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,893 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

GEM opened at $33.80 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31.

