CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by Raymond James to Underperform

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. CommScope has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

