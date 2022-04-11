Comparing ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) & Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and Clean Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clean Energy Fuels 0 1 5 0 2.83

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.45%. Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 117.54%. Given ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II is more favorable than Clean Energy Fuels.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and Clean Energy Fuels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A Clean Energy Fuels $255.65 million 6.50 -$93.15 million ($0.45) -16.60

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clean Energy Fuels.

Profitability

This table compares ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.16% Clean Energy Fuels -36.44% -0.26% -0.21%

Summary

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II beats Clean Energy Fuels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. The company also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations; and sells and services compressors and other equipment that are used in RNG production and fueling stations. In addition, it transports and sells CNG, RNG, and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; sells U.S. federal, state, and local government credits, such as RNG as a vehicle fuel, including Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; and obtains federal, state, and local credits, grants, and incentives. Further, the company focuses on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects. It serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 48,000 vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 548 fueling stations in 42 states in the United States and 25 fueling stations in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

