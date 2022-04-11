Comparing NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NI and Omnichannel Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $323.97 million 1.13 $8.42 million $0.40 43.15 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A $6.93 million N/A N/A

NI has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

NI has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 2.60% 2.41% 1.26% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A -80.87% 3.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NI and Omnichannel Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NI beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NI (Get Rating)

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

About Omnichannel Acquisition (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire technology-enabled consumer products or services business. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Millburn, New Jersey.

