Comparing ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) & Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) and ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and ProMIS Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -213.99% -64.50% ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -30.73%

This table compares Zymergen and ProMIS Neurosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million 14.91 -$361.79 million ($9.53) -0.25 ProMIS Neurosciences $10,000.00 4,101.45 -$9.40 million ($0.02) -4.75

ProMIS Neurosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zymergen. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zymergen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zymergen and ProMIS Neurosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zymergen currently has a consensus price target of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 192.70%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Summary

ProMIS Neurosciences beats Zymergen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (Get Rating)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformÂProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb); PMN350, a mAb targeting on toxic amyloid beta oligomers (AÃO); and PMN330, a monoclonal antibody targeting toxic prion-like forms of AÃO for AD. The company is also developing therapeutics targeting the neurotoxic form of the tau protein in AD; and superoxide dismustase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in PD and Lewy body dementia. The company has a collaboration with BC Neuroimmunology to develop and commercialize proprietary diagnostic assays; and BC Neuroimmunology to develop and offer blood-based diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's diseases. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

