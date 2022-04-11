Comparing Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) & Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Enzo Biochem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 1,094.86 -$35.01 million N/A N/A Enzo Biochem $117.73 million 1.21 $7.88 million $0.01 292.29

Enzo Biochem has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sera Prognostics and Enzo Biochem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 518.73%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Enzo Biochem 0.25% 7.42% 4.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enzo Biochem beats Sera Prognostics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics. The Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products to research and pharmaceutical customers. The Clinical Services segment provides diagnostic services to the health care community. The Therapeutics segment conducts research and development activities for therapeutic drug candidates. The company was founded by Elazar Rabbani, Barry W. Weiner and Shahram K. Rabbani in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

