CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Tikvah Management Llc Purchases 9,104 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

Shares of CMPO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.50. 63,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,330. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

