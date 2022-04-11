Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

CAG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.46.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

