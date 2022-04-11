Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,059 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up approximately 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

NYSE BTI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $42.86. 154,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

