Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.96. 107,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

