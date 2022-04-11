Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $280.00 and last traded at $280.00, with a volume of 704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $271.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,533.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,505.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

