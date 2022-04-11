Contrasting Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -75.96% -49.24% -27.27% Xometry -28.11% -43.18% -20.95%

21.6% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Riskified and Xometry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50 Xometry 0 1 5 0 2.83

Riskified presently has a consensus price target of $12.79, suggesting a potential upside of 117.07%. Xometry has a consensus price target of $80.28, suggesting a potential upside of 125.37%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than Riskified.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riskified and Xometry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $229.14 million 4.05 -$178.88 million N/A N/A Xometry $218.34 million 7.20 -$61.38 million N/A N/A

Xometry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riskified.

Summary

Xometry beats Riskified on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands. It serves various industries, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland. Xometry, Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Athena Ventures II LLC.

