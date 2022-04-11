CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,529 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $86,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,837,000 after acquiring an additional 446,005 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,617 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,150 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,122,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,874,000 after acquiring an additional 698,060 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,912. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.