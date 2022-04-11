CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CVU opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (Get Rating)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.