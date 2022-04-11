Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.64 Million

Brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) to report sales of $443.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $441.00 million to $446.27 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $561.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $529.11 and its 200-day moving average is $592.73. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $356.67 and a 1 year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

