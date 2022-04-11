Credit Suisse Group Raises AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to £110

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 9,000 ($118.03) to £110 ($144.26) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($131.15) to £120 ($157.38) in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5,780.83.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.45 billion, a PE ratio of 508.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

