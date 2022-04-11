Credits (CS) Market Cap Hits $7.10 Million

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $130,042.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

