Critical Review: Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) vs. Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

Allin and Asure Software are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allin and Asure Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asure Software $76.06 million 1.66 $3.19 million $0.18 35.00

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allin and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A Asure Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

Asure Software has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.41%. Given Asure Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Allin.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A Asure Software 4.20% -0.32% -0.12%

Volatility and Risk

Allin has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Asure Software beats Allin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allin

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

