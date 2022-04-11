CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $218.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

