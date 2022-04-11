Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Separately, Dawson James lowered their price target on Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

CRKN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.55. 6,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,077. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $22.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 451,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 367,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 118,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.