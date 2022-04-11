CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,220 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CSX were worth $32,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 322,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,994,891. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

