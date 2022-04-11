Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

CW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

NYSE CW traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.01. The company had a trading volume of 150,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.56 and its 200-day moving average is $137.47.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $99,217.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

