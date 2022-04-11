CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.00

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $15.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ION (ION) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,863.24 or 0.11928165 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00186295 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00038515 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 162,385,815 coins and its circulating supply is 158,385,815 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

