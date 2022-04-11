CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.82 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,726,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

