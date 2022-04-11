Cwm LLC Invests $493,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,938,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 51,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CLH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

