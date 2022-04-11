Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3,070.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,691 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 16,546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 350,295 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,569,000 after acquiring an additional 338,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $169.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $170.76.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

