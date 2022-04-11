Cwm LLC Takes $514,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,995 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

