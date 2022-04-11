Cwm LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYC stock opened at $73.22 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $87.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.