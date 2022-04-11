CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading 5.5% Higher

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.00 and last traded at $173.00. 1,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 442,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.