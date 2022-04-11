Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Shares Down 6.6%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. 774,647 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
The firm has a market cap of $111.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.
Cybin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)
