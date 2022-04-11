D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,572 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after buying an additional 96,378 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,491,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after buying an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,814,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $143.54 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.17.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

