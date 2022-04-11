D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 34 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $415.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $375.63 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.89 and its 200 day moving average is $511.21.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

