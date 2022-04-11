DABANKING Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (DAB)

DABANKING (DAB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. DABANKING has a total market capitalization of $28,689.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DABANKING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DABANKING has traded 81.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00034523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00104224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DABANKING Profile

DAB is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. DABANKING’s official message board is medium.com/@dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DABANKING is dabanking.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

Buying and Selling DABANKING

