Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $27.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. 14,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,800. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

